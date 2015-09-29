U.S. Air Force eyes bomber contract in 'next couple of months'

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The U.S. Air Force is still
working through details of a long-awaited contract for a new
long-range strike bomber, and expects to award a contract in the
"next couple of months," a top U.S. Air Force official said
Tuesday.
Lieutenant General Arnold Bunch, military deputy to Air
Force acquisition chief Bill LaPlante, told a subcommittee of
the House Armed Services Committee, the service was taking its
time to ensure the decision was thoroughly vetted.
"It's not schedule driven. It's fact and decision point
driven. We're being very thorough," Bunch said. "My hope is that
it's within the next couple of months. We still have details
that we have to go through."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernard Orr)