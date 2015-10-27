UPDATE 1-Boeing to decide within two weeks whether to protest contract award

(Adds quotes from Boeing memo)
WASHINGTON Oct 27 Boeing Co plans to
"rigorously deliberate" whether to protest a U.S. Air Force
bomber contract awarded to rival Northrop Grumman Corp,
with a decision likely within two weeks, the head of the
company's defense division said.
The Air Force on Tuesday selected Northrop, maker of the
stealthy B-2 bomber, to develop and build a next-generation
bomber, a deal analysts value at up to $80 billion if the U.S.
Air Force buys all 100 stealth bombers now planned.
Chris Chadwick, president and chief executive of Boeing
Defense, Sppace & Security, told staff in a memo that the
company is awaiting further discussions with the Air Force to
understand its reasoning for the decision before deciding on a
protest.
"The Long Range Strike-Bomber program is of vital importance
to our customer and to this nation, so we will rigorously
deliberate whether to protest this award," Chadwick said in the
memo, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.
Boeing had teamed with Lockheed Martin Corp to bid
for the work.
Chadwick said the team brought "unparalleled experience,
capability, and active engineering and manufacturing resources"
to the competition, and offered a competitive, low-risk and
affordable solution.
