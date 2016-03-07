Re-doing Northrop bomber contract would take "money and time"-U.S.

WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Air Force on Monday said it would take "money and time" to cancel and restructure a development contract chosen for Northrop Grumman Corp's work on the new B-21 bomber.

Air Force Secretary Deborah James said the service was working to address questions raised by Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain about the Northrop contract, which he fears could leave the U.S. government liable for potential cost increases on the program.

James said the contract had already been signed, and it would potentially raise the cost to cancel and then redo that deal. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Hay)