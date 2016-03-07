Re-doing Northrop bomber contract would take "money and time"-U.S.

WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Air Force on Monday
said it would take "money and time" to cancel and restructure a
development contract chosen for Northrop Grumman Corp's
work on the new B-21 bomber.
Air Force Secretary Deborah James said the service was
working to address questions raised by Senate Armed Services
Committee Chairman John McCain about the Northrop contract,
which he fears could leave the U.S. government liable for
potential cost increases on the program.
James said the contract had already been signed, and it
would potentially raise the cost to cancel and then redo that
deal.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Hay)