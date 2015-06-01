US Air Force eyes next-gen electronic warfare, not Boeing jets

| WASHINGTON, June 1
said it aims to meet electronic warfare needs using
next-generation aircraft such as Lockheed Martin Corp's
F-35 fighter and a new long-range bomber, rather than older
planes like Boeing Co's EA-18G Growler.
Air Combat Command Commander General Herbert Carlisle said
the F-35 offered "some pretty impressive" electronic warfare
capabilities - consisting of jamming enemy signals to make it
easier for warplanes to bomb targets on the ground and other
offensive actions - though he gave no details.
Carlisle said a bomber for which a contract will be awarded
in coming months, and the associated "family of systems" to be
rolled out in coming years, would also give the Air Force new
electronic warfare capabilities.
"With the limited (budget), you've got to think harder about
buying brand new legacy airplanes versus the next generation as
we go forward," Carlisle told reporters after an event hosted by
the Air Force Association booster group.
The comments come as Boeing is trying to secure enough
orders to keep its F/A-18E/F and EA-18G fighter lines running in
St. Louis. Congress is poised to add funding for 12 more jets,
but the budget measures have not yet been finalized.
The Navy order, together with a likely Kuwait order for 28
jets, should keep the production line open into 2019.
U.S. Navy officials have said they have enough Boeing EA-18G
Growlers to meet their own needs, but that a Navy-led study of
the needs of the other services could generate demand for more
of the jets for the Air Force and Marine Corps.
However, neither of the services have endorsed that view,
and a Navy-led study of the joint needs has not been released.
Carlisle said he had not been fully briefed on the study,
which was completed this spring, but his preference would be to
opt for newer, next-generation aircraft like the bomber or F-35.
Carlisle said he expected the Air Force to pick a winner in
the bomber competition in July or possibly August.
Boeing and Lockheed have teamed up to compete against
Northrop Grumman Corp, builder of the B-2 bomber, for a
contract valued at $50 to $80 billion.
Lieutenant General Jon Davis, the top Marine in charge of
aviation, has also expressed skepticism about the need for more
Growlers, citing the capabilities offered by the F-35.
