U.S. Air Force names companies eligible for $5.8 bln IT network orders

BRIEF-SSH Communications Security: patent US 8544079 found invalid by USPTO
* SAID THE PATENT TRIAL AND APPEALBOARD OF US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAD FOUND PATENT US 8544079 HELD BY SSH INVALID
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Air Force on Thursday named 12 companies that are eligible to receive orders under a contract valued at up to $5.8 billion for computer network operations and infrastructure.
The companies are Centech Group Inc, Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc, Smartronix Inc, SMS Data Products Group Inc, Indus Corp, Technica Corp, Telos Corp, Sumaria Systems Inc, BTAS Inc, American Systems Corp, STG, Inc, and MicroTechnologies LLC.
The companies can be awarded individual orders under the Air Force's Network-Centric Solutions-2 system, which covers a wide span of equipment and services, including network management and defense, security and telephony infrastructure.
The contract runs for three years and includes four 12-month options. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)
