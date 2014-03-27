U.S. Air Force names companies eligible for $5.8 bln IT network orders

WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Air Force on Thursday named 12 companies that are eligible to receive orders under a contract valued at up to $5.8 billion for computer network operations and infrastructure.

The companies are Centech Group Inc, Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc, Smartronix Inc, SMS Data Products Group Inc, Indus Corp, Technica Corp, Telos Corp, Sumaria Systems Inc, BTAS Inc, American Systems Corp, STG, Inc, and MicroTechnologies LLC.

The companies can be awarded individual orders under the Air Force's Network-Centric Solutions-2 system, which covers a wide span of equipment and services, including network management and defense, security and telephony infrastructure.

The contract runs for three years and includes four 12-month options. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)