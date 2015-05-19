版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 19日 星期二 21:43 BJT

Raytheon appeal halts re-evaluation of radar bid- US Air Force

WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Tuesday it suspended a re-evaluation of bids for a new $1 billion long-range radar contract after Raytheon Co appealed a decision by a federal claims court that cleared the way for the review.

"Raytheon did file an appeal so our present timeline is currently suspended until we are cleared to move forward," said Justin Oakes, a spokesman for Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts. He declined to give further details, citing a protective order issued by the court.

The Air Force had hoped to review the bids and award a new contract within three months after the U.S. Court of Federal Claims last week dismissed a lawsuit filed by Raytheon in January. The suit was aimed at halting a fresh look at the bids submitted by losing rivals Northrop Grumman Corp and Lockheed Martin Corp. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐