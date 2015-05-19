CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL) UPDATE 2-U.S. Air Force continuing review of radar bid despite Raytheon appeal

(U.S. Air Force corrects that it is continuing to review bids)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. Air Force on Tuesday
said it was continuing to re-evaluate bids for a new $1 billion
long-range radar contract after Raytheon Co appealed a
decision by a federal claims court that cleared the way for the
review.
"Raytheon has filed two separate motions with the Court of
Federal Claims ... We are continuing to move forward with our
overall corrective action plan while we wait for the court to
rule on the motions," said Justin Oakes, a spokesman for Hanscom
Air Force Base in Massachusetts. He declined to give further
details, citing a protective order issued by the court.
The Air Force had hoped to review the bids and award a new
contract within three months after the U.S. Court of Federal
Claims last week dismissed a lawsuit filed by Raytheon in
January. The suit was aimed at halting a fresh look at the bids
submitted by losing rivals Northrop Grumman Corp and
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Northrop and Lockheed had protested the Air Force's October
contract award to Raytheon to develop and build 30 Three
Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar systems to replace
the current TPS-75 radar, which has been in service since the
late 1960s.
The existing system can be torn down and transported via
trucks or C-130 transport planes. The next-generation system
must be able to perform a similar function.
Raytheon said it appealed the claims court decision because
it believed the Air Force had properly awarded the contract.
"We hope that the court will confirm our position, enabling
us to focus on providing the warfighter the much needed 3DELRR
capability," said Raytheon spokesman Mike Nachshen.
Air Force Assistant Secretary William LaPlante last week
told reporters that the Air Force planned to clarify the
technology readiness level required for one aspect of the new
radar and ask all three bidders to resubmit their proposals.
At the time, he said he expected the re-evaluation to be
completed in about three months.
It was not immediately clear how long the latest legal move
would delay that process.
Defense consultant Loren Thompson said he expected the
appeals court to expedite its decision, given the national
security importance of the competition.
He said companies were more inclined to take legal action
now because of the small number of new weapons programs and
closely matched competitors.
In this case, Thompson said, Raytheon was confident it would
ultimately prevail following its victories in other recent
radar-related competitions and what it considers to be a
competitive edge in a new technology area.
