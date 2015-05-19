CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-U.S. Air Force continuing review of radar bids despite Raytheon appeal

(U.S. Air Force corrects that it is continuing to review bids)

WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Tuesday it was continuing to re-evaluate bids for a new $1 billion long-range radar contract after Raytheon Co appealed a decision by a federal claims court that cleared the way for the review.

"Raytheon has filed two separate motions with the Court of Federal Claims ... We are continuing to move forward with our overall corrective action plan while we wait for the court to rule on the motions," said Justin Oakes, a spokesman for Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts. He declined to give further details, citing a protective order issued by the court.

The Air Force had hoped to review the bids and award a new contract within three months after the U.S. Court of Federal Claims last week dismissed a lawsuit filed by Raytheon in January. The suit was aimed at halting a fresh look at the bids submitted by losing rivals Northrop Grumman Corp and Lockheed Martin Corp. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)