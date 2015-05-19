CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-U.S. Air Force continuing review of radar bids despite Raytheon appeal

(U.S. Air Force corrects that it is continuing to review bids)
WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. Air Force said on
Tuesday it was continuing to re-evaluate bids for a new $1
billion long-range radar contract after Raytheon Co
appealed a decision by a federal claims court that cleared the
way for the review.
"Raytheon has filed two separate motions with the Court of
Federal Claims ... We are continuing to move forward with our
overall corrective action plan while we wait for the court to
rule on the motions," said Justin Oakes, a spokesman for Hanscom
Air Force Base in Massachusetts. He declined to give further
details, citing a protective order issued by the court.
The Air Force had hoped to review the bids and award a new
contract within three months after the U.S. Court of Federal
Claims last week dismissed a lawsuit filed by Raytheon in
January. The suit was aimed at halting a fresh look at the bids
submitted by losing rivals Northrop Grumman Corp and
Lockheed Martin Corp.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)