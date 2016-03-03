Quick switch from Russian rocket engines could cost $5 bln -U.S. Air Force

| WASHINGTON, March 3
WASHINGTON, March 3 Quickly ending U.S. reliance
on Russian rocket engines could add up to $5 billion to the cost
of upcoming satellite launches, Air Force Secretary Deborah
James said on Thursday at a contentious Senate hearing where
lawmakers raised several hot-button issues.
James said Air Force efforts to develop a U.S. rocket engine
for powering heavy satellites into space were advancing, but an
early ban on use of RD-180 rocket engines from Russia would
force the service to choose other launch providers.
"Preliminary analysis suggests that a transition ... would
add anywhere from $1.5 billion to $5 billion in additional
costs...," she told the Senate Armed Services Committee. "The
sooner a full RD-180 ban might start, the more disruptive it
would be ... and the higher the cost would be."
Senator John McCain, chairman of the panel, is pushing
legislation to end U.S. dependence on Russian engines used by
United Launch Alliance to power its Atlas 5 rockets.
Congress passed a ban on the engines after Russia annexed
Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014. But lawmakers weakened the
restrictions last year out of concern they could force ULA, a
joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co
, out of business.
McCain said two Russians placed on the U.S. sanctions list
because of events in Ukraine were leaders of Russian space
agency Roscosmos, which he said was the parent company of the
company that makes the RD-180 rocket.
"So we have now two sanctioned cronies of (Russian
President) Vladimir Putin who are getting X millions of dollars
of taxpayers' money," McCain said.
McCain and other lawmakers also raised questions about an
Air Force proposal to delay retiring the popular A-10 "Warthog"
ground support aircraft until 2019. Some lawmakers believe it
should be kept in service until something else can replace it.
"We have a conflict going on in Iraq and Syria now ... which
the A-10 is in combat in ... and you have nothing to replace it
with," McCain told General Mark Welsh, the Air Force chief of
staff, himself a former A-10 pilot.
Welsh told lawmakers the problem was not with the A-10 but
with spending cuts imposed by Congress.
"I find myself in a almost surreal position, arguing to
divest things I don't want to divest, to pay a bill we were
handed in law," Welsh said. "And we're not being allowed to pay
it by the institution that passed the law."
