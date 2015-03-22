版本:
US taking steps to fix technical error with Boeing GPS satellites

WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. Air Force on Sunday said it is working to resolve a technical error that affects a limited number of Boeing Co Global Positioning System (GPS) IIF satellites, but the issue did not mar the accuracy of GPS signals received by users around the world.

Air Force Space Command said a glitch in the ground software appeared to be causing an occasional message transmitted by the GPS satellites that did not meet U.S. specifications, but it was continuing to investigate other possible causes.

It said the issue came to light in recent days, but a close examination of archive data showed the issue had gone unnoticed since 2013. A temporary solution had been put in place to prevent further problems, it said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Susan Thomas)
