U.S., SpaceX focus on 2nd stage engine to wrap up certification

WASHINGTON, March 23 The U.S. Air Force said on
Monday it was on track to certify privately held SpaceX to
launch U.S. military and spy satellites by June, with the final
efforts focused on qualifying the second stage engine and
structure of its Falcon 9 rocket.
The Air Force said it had worked closely with Space
Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, to map out the "relatively
small amount of work" that needs to be done before completing
the certification process.
Once certified, SpaceX will be allowed to compete for some
of the launches now carried out solely by United Launch
Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and
Boeing Co, the two largest U.S. weapons makers.
Officials also are looking at contamination control as they
wrap up the SpaceX certification process, the Air Force said.
The Air Force said it and SpaceX planned to revise a June
2013 agreement about the certification process to adopt
recommendations made after the first phase of an independent
review ordered by Air Force Secretary Deborah James in January.
The Air Force said the panel, led by former Air Force Chief
of Staff Larry Welch, had recommended ways to better focus the
certification process on the new entrant's ability to deliver
hardware, support and processes to meet requirements.
It said the panel carried out in-depth discussions with key
personnel at the Air Force's Space and Missiles Systems Center
and SpaceX, and a close review of the certification documents
and data, during the first phase of the review.
No further details about specific recommendations were
immediately available.
James praised the review team's diligent and prompt work and
said she remained committed to "bold innovation, competitive
space launches, and improved partnership with industry."
SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk welcomed the Air Force's
decision to review and revise the certification process.
The Air Force said the second phase of the independent
review would examine the broader process for certifying new
entrants to the space launch business.
On Monday, United Launch Alliance said it would let
Americans vote over the next two weeks whether to name its new
rocket Eagle, Freedom, or GalaxyOne. The name will be announced
April 13, it said.
ULA is reacting to the rapid rise of SpaceX by racing to
lower launch costs and attract more commercial customers.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ken Wills)