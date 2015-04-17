版本:
Baggage worker who got trapped in cargo hold banned by Alaska Airlines

SEATTLE, April 16 A contract baggage handler who became trapped in the belly of an Alaska Airlines jet on takeoff from Seattle after falling asleep in the plane's cargo hold this week has been banned from all future work at the airline, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday. (Reporting by Vicki Cavaliere in Seattle; Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric Walsh)
