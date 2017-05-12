UPDATE 5-U.S., EU set meeting on airline security, electronic devices

(Adds EU document on Europe currently opposing)
By David Shepardson and Julia Fioretti
WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS May 12 U.S. and European
officials will discuss airline security issues at a meeting in
Brussels next week, including possibly expanding the number of
airports that ban passengers from carrying electronic devices
bigger than cellphones aboard flights, a European Commission
spokeswoman said on Friday.
U.S. Homeland Security Department Secretary John Kelly told
European ministers by phone Friday the department does not plan
to immediately unveil any new measures, the EU said.
U.S. Homeland Security spokesman David Lapan said no final
decision had been made on whether to expand the restrictions,
and he declined to immediately confirm Kelly's trip to Brussels.
"The U.S. and the EU are on the same side when it comes to
fighting terrorism and protecting our security," Dimitris
Avramopoulos, EU commissioner for migration, home affairs and
citizenship, said in a statement.
"Our phone call today proved once again the strong
cooperation we have on these matters. I look forward to
welcoming Mr Kelly and his experts in Brussels next week to
continue our positive talks."
Fears that a bomb could be concealed in electronic devices
prompted the United States to announce in March that it would
restrict passengers from bringing laptops onto flights
originating from 10 airports, including those in the United Arab
Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey. Britain followed suit
with restrictions on a slightly different set of routes.
Airlines and several countries affected by the electronics
ban have pushed for more consultation with American and British
regulators after the abrupt introduction of the restrictions
took the industry by surprise.
U.S. and European carriers are concerned about the logistics
of checking large numbers of devices. Some airline officials say
they would need to hire more staff to impose additional curbs
and are worried about how much advance notice they would have.
On Wednesday, Reuters reported that the Trump administration
is likely to include some European countries in the in-cabin
electronics ban.
Some U.S. and European airlines have been planning for a
wider ban, industry officials have told Reuters.
European regulators have warned that placing hundreds of
devices in the hold on long-haul flights could also compromise
safety by increasing the risk of fire from poorly deactivated
lithium-ion batteries.
The EU said in a document approved Thursday and reviewed by
Reuters that it did not "have information that would require the
adoption of additional security measures, such as the
restrictions being considered by the U.S authorities." The EU
document added that placing laptops in luggage holds "presents
an increased safety risk to the aircraft, due to the lithium
batteries contained in such devices."
Kelly briefed members of Congress on Thursday and held a
meeting with high-level executives of Delta Air Lines,
United Airlines, American Airlines Group Inc and
Airlines For America, a trade group. A congressional official
said Homeland Security was likely to expand the ban soon but did
not say when or to what airports.
The airlines declined to comment, but an airline official
said government officials suggested an expansion of the ban was
expected soon but it wasn't certain when.
The trade group said in a statement it appreciated the
meeting "to discuss the current state of aviation security."
The group voted to work with government officials to
"minimize the impact on the traveling public by utilizing the
risk-based solutions that are the core of our foundation as the
safest aviation system in the world."
In 2016, 30 million people flew to the United States from
Europe, according to U.S. Transportation Department data.
According to airports association ACI Europe, summer
schedules for 2017 at airports in 28 European Union countries
show there are 3,257 flights per week to the United States.
Kelly said last month the ban was likely to expand, given
the sophisticated threats in aviation and intelligence findings
that would-be attackers were trying to hide explosives in
electronic devices.
The predicament is reminiscent of the aviation industry’s
response to the 2014 downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17.
At the time, airlines called for greater sharing of
information about potential threats to commercial aircraft from
conflict zones, even as intelligence agencies expressed
reluctance over the risk of revealing sources.
