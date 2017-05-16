版本:
Expansion of ban on larger electronics on airlines likely -U.S.

WASHINGTON May 16 U.S. Homeland Security chief John Kelly has not made a final decision on extending a ban on larger electronic devices on airplanes, but the department still believes an expansion is "likely," a spokesman said on Tuesday.

DHS spokesman David Lapan declined to offer guidance on when a decision on an expansion would be made but reiterated it was likely the restrictions would be expanded. He also said any expansion could affect international airports outside of Europe.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley and David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney)
