UPDATE 1-Expansion of ban on larger electronics on airlines likely -U.S.

(Adds details, background)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON May 16 U.S. Homeland Security chief
John Kelly has not made a final decision on extending a ban on
larger electronic devices on airplanes, but the department still
believes an expansion is likely, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
Fears that a bomb could be concealed in electronic devices
prompted the United States to announce in March it would
restrict passengers from bringing devices larger than cellphones
on flights originating from 10 airports, including in the United
Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey. Britain followed
suit with restrictions on a slightly different set of routes.
DHS spokesman David Lapan declined to offer guidance on when
a decision on an expansion would be made, but reiterated it was
likely the restrictions would be expanded. He also said any
expansion could affect international airports in Europe and
elsewhere.
European Union and U.S. officials will meet on Wednesday to
discuss airline security, including a possible extension of a
ban on passengers carrying laptops in aircraft cabins, a
European Commission spokesman said.
The meeting was arranged during a phone call between Kelly
and EU ministers on Friday. DHS Deputy Secretary Elaine Duke
will attend the meeting.
The United States has been considering increasing the number
of airports affected by the ban to possibly include some
European ones, prompting the EU to hold a meeting of aviation
security officials last week.
In Australia, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on
Tuesday the country may ban passengers from bringing laptop
computers into the cabin on some international flights.
"We are looking at it very closely, taking into account all
the information and advice we are receiving internationally and
working very closely with our partners," Turnbull said,
according to a transcript released by his office.
Chief among the Europeans' concerns is the fire risk from
placing hundreds of devices with lithium-ion batteries in
luggage holds.
Reuters reported last week that the Trump administration
would likely expand a ban on laptops on commercial aircraft to
include some European countries but was reviewing how to ensure
lithium batteries stored in holds do not explode in midair,
citing officials briefed on the matter.
Any expansion of the ban could affect U.S. and European
carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines Inc
DAL.N> and American Airlines Group.
In 2016, 30 million people flew to the United States from
Europe, according to U.S. Transportation Department data.
(Additional reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley; Editing by
Peter Cooney)