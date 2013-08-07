版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 8日 星期四 02:37 BJT

US Airways plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia

Aug 7 A US Airways Group Inc flight from Ireland made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport on Wednesday, the airline said without describing what had prompted the emergency.

WPVI television, without citing a source, reported the plane received a bomb threat and said at least three airport buses had parked next to the plane.

"We cannot confirm the threat," airline spokeswoman Valerie Hooks said.

