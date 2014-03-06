American Eagle flight makes emergency landing in Texas

March 6 An American Eagle Airlines flight had to
make an emergency landing in Greenville, Texas, on Wednesday
night after the pilot of the Embraer 145 plane reported smoke in
the cockpit, the Dallas Morning News reported.
The Embraer jet, which had taken off from
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and was bound for
Moline, Illinois, landed safely at Greenville's Majors Airport,
and no injuries were reported among the 45 passengers and three
crew members, the newspaper reported.
The flight was diverted to Greenville "out of an abundance
of caution," American Eagle spokeswoman Laura Masvidal told the
paper.
American Eagle is a unit of American Airlines Group.
American Airlines was not immediately available for comment.