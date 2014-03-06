UPDATE 2-American Eagle flight makes emergency landing in Texas

March 6 An American Eagle Airlines flight made
an emergency landing in Greenville, Texas, on Wednesday night
after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit, an American Eagle
spokeswoman said.
Flight 3400 on the Embraer 145 jet, which had
taken off from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and was
bound for Moline, Illinois, landed safely at Greenville's Majors
Airport, about 60 miles from Dallas, American Eagle spokeswoman
Laura Masvidal said on Thursday. No injuries were reported among
the 45 passengers and three crew members.
The flight was diverted to Greenville "out of an abundance
of caution," she said. The cause of the smoke was not
immediately known and a maintenance team was checking the
aircraft.
The passengers were transported by bus back to the Dallas
airport and housed overnight at a nearby hotel. They were booked
for other flights on Thursday, Masvidal added.
American Eagle is a unit of American Airlines Group Inc
.