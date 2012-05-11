Toddler removed from flight after no-fly "glitch"

NEW YORK May 11 An 18-month-old girl and her
parents were taken off a JetBlue Airways plane in Florida when
the toddler's name appeared on a no-fly security list in what
the airline called a "computer glitch."
A JetBlue spokeswoman said on Friday that the airline was
investigating the May 8 incident at Fort Lauderdale airport and
apologized to the New Jersey family of Middle Eastern descent.
"We believe this was a computer glitch," JetBlue said in a
statement. "Our crewmembers followed the appropriate protocols,
and we apologize to the family involved in this unfortunate
circumstance."
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration was called
to the boarding gate by the airline and, after a brief interview
with the girl's parents and confirmation through its vetting
system, "determined the airline had mistakenly indicated the
child was on a government watch list," a TSA spokeswoman said.
TSA said the family was allowed back on the flight, but the
parents told a local television station they felt humiliated and
uncomfortable about flying home on the same plane to Newark.
"We were put on display like a circus act because my wife
wears a hijab," the toddler's father told WPBF 25 News, ABC's
local affiliate in West Palm Beach. He added that he thought his
family was profiled because they are of Middle Eastern descent.