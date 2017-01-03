版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 3日 星期二 15:53 BJT

Baggage handler found locked in hold of Charlotte-Washington flight

Jan 2 A baggage handler was found inside the cargo hold of a plane that had flown into Washington D.C. from Charlotte, North Carolina, airline staff said on Monday.

Officials were still trying to find out how the man ended up locked in with the luggage on United Express flight 6060, United Airlines spokeswoman Erin Benson said.

The man, who was taken from the plane after it landed at Washington's Dulles International Airport on Sunday, was not injured, she added. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐