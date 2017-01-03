Baggage handler found locked in hold of Charlotte-Washington flight

BRIEF-Western Resources provides corporate update
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 2 A baggage handler was found inside the cargo hold of a plane that had flown into Washington D.C. from Charlotte, North Carolina, airline staff said on Monday.
Officials were still trying to find out how the man ended up locked in with the luggage on United Express flight 6060, United Airlines spokeswoman Erin Benson said.
The man, who was taken from the plane after it landed at Washington's Dulles International Airport on Sunday, was not injured, she added. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Engaged independent financing experts to help secure strategic partner who will provide funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to $2.138 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $13.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: