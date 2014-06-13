YOUR MONEY-Why some bags are not going to fly this summer

(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Mitch Lipka
June 13 Jamming as much as possible into
carry-on luggage has become routine for travelers, considering
the fees many airlines charge for checking baggage. But those
bags may be barred from overhead bins this summer.
Some travelers are discovering that bags that once were
acceptable are now too big and must be checked.
The airlines say it is about space. Industry experts argue
that the carry-on crackdown is a ploy to get more revenue.
"Airlines have for years turned a blind eye to their own
baggage restrictions," says Tim Winship, editor of
FrequentFlier.com, a travel website.
Among the three largest airlines - American Airlines
, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines -
only United says it is taking a harder line on the size of
luggage destined for overhead bins.
Earlier this year, the airline let travelers know it was
going to enforce size limits, disqualifying any bag that
exceeded the following measurements: 22 inches in height, 14
inches in width, and 9 inches in depth.
"Customers with the right size bags were telling us that
often times there was no more room on the aircraft for their
carry-on bags," United spokesman Charles Hobart said. "This is a
response to customer feedback."
One problem for travelers is that a lot of bags sold as
acceptable carry-ons are 15 inches wide, in violation of the
three largest airlines' policies. They are, however, still
permitted on the largest of their rival carriers.
While the other airlines say they have not gotten tougher,
they acknowledge that during busy times they are more aggressive
about policing carry-on bag size. During vacation periods, for
example, they pay more attention to what passengers are trying
to bring on board, Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said.
Airlines have tried to keep up with increased demand to
bring bags on board by getting larger bins on new planes. "All
those bins get bigger and bigger; yet it's never enough," said
Robert Mann, an airline analyst for R.W. Mann & Company Inc and
a former airline executive.
Airlines are trying to catch oversized bags as early as
possible, because it is easiest to charge passengers for
checking a bag at the counter, Mann said. If the bag has made it
all the way to the gate, time pressure often prevents airline
workers from even trying to collect a fee.
The three largest airlines share the same carry-on size
limits, which happen to be smaller than what is permitted on
rival carriers. Southwest Airlines, JetBlue Airways
and Spirit Airlines all allow bigger
carry-ons. But Spirit, which is known for low-base fares and a
raft of fees, charges as much as $100 for carry-ons.
When choosing a carry-on bag, consider avoiding one with
wheels, says Tim Leffel, editor of PracticalTravelGear.com.
Wheels gobble up room because they count in the measurement.
Travelers should also avoid over-stuffing their carry-ons,
he says. "Nothing should be put into an outside pocket of a
9-inch-wide carry-on except flat things like magazines and
papers," Leffel says. Otherwise, the extra bulge will exceed
regulations.
AIRLINE RULES
These are the maximum carry-on bag sizes permitted on
America's largest airlines:
* American: 22 inches x 14 inches x 9 inches
* Delta: 22 inches x 14 inches x 9 inches
* United: 22 inches x 14 inches x 9 inches
* Southwest: 24 inches x 16 inches x 10 inches
* JetBlue: 24 inches x 16 inches x 10 inches
