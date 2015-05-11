U.S. airline consumer complaints soared in March -report

WASHINGTON May 11 Complaints among U.S. air
travelers soared more than 55 percent in March from a year
earlier, mainly due to flight problems, a federal government
report said on Monday.
The 53-page report by the U.S. Transportation Department
recorded 1,733 complaints about U.S. and airlines, travel agents
and tour operators for the month, which reflects the most recent
data available. The March total was up more than 27 percent from
February, while first-quarter complaints rose nearly 15 percent
from a year earlier.
More than one-third of consumer complaints about U.S.
airlines stemmed from flight problems, including cancellations,
delays and missed connections. Among the carriers facing the
largest number of flight-problem complaints were American
Airlines, United Airlines, Frontier Airlines and
Spirit Airlines, according to the report.
The next biggest complaint areas were fares, customer
service and baggage problems.
Among foreign carriers, reservations and ticketing edged out
flight problems as the biggest category of consumer complaints.
Despite the surge in March complaints, the report said the
airline on-time arrival rate improved to 78.7 percent from 77.6
percent a year earlier and 72.8 percent in February.
The cancellation rate climbed to 2.2 percent of domestic
flights from 1.9 percent a year earlier. But the March rate was
down from 4.8 percent in February.
The March data showed that 26 flights had been chronically
delayed - by more than 30 minutes more than half of the time -
for two consecutive months, while 10 flights were chronically
delayed for three consecutive months.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)