REFILE-Checked bag fees are here to stay - United Airlines CEO

By Jeffrey Dastin
NEW YORK, July 30 Still hoping for the day
airlines let all customers check bags and make reservation
changes for free?
Forget it, said United Continental Holdings Inc's
Chief Executive Jeff Smisek at an industry lunch on Thursday,
defending airlines even as they reap billions in profit and face
federal probes into pricing practices.
Some travelers are "having difficulty recognizing that we're
now a business," Smisek told attendees, recalling the
bankruptcies and mergers that reshaped the loss-making industry
in the decade after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
"They criticize us if we charge for more legroom. Let me
tell you though: that's what businesses do."
Smisek, who took the helm of the merged United and
Continental in 2010, said customers should not expect services
such as checked bags to be bundled cheaply into airfares, as
they were in the past, but priced on a sliding scale as extras,
as in other industries.
"If you want more data on your data plan so you can watch
faster, better cat videos, you call AT&T, and they're happy to
increase your data plan," said Smisek. "And they charge you for
it. That's what businesses do."
Smisek's comments come at a sensitive time for airlines.
Last week, the U.S. Transportation Department opened an
investigation into whether airlines gouged prices to take
advantage of a train-service closure.
Just weeks before that, the U.S. Justice Department began
investigating whether carriers have colluded on pricing by
signaling plans to limit flights.
Airlines have said they are confident the probes will reveal
no wrongdoing.
Smisek said inflation-adjusted airfares in 2015 are lower
than they were in 2000. At the same time, recent billion-dollar
profits have allowed carriers to improve service, raise employee
wages and return cash to shareholders.
He made the remarks before saying that unfairly subsidized
competition from Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways
could spoil the picture. Those carriers deny they are
subsidized.
Some consumer advocates say a lack of transparency into
ancillary fees, which cannot easily be compared across airlines
when booking on travel websites, concerns them more than the
fees themselves.
The Transportation Department is considering a rule to
require airlines to disclose ancillary fees at all points of
sale.
"Now they're rich," said Charlie Leocha, chairman of
consumer advocacy group Travelers United. "They can afford to be
nice to us and at least put some competition back into the
system." Leocha was not at the lunch.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bill
Rigby)