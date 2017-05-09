UPDATE 1-UN aviation agency seeks global approach to laptop ban

(Recasts; adds EASA comments, background)
By Allison Lampert and Tim Hepher
MONTREAL/PARIS May 9 A United Nations agency has
launched an effort to craft global guidance for the use of
laptops and other portable electronics in passenger aircraft
cabins after selective bans by the United States and Britain
upset airline passengers as well as Middle Eastern carriers.
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) met on
Tuesday to debate the issue after the United Arab Emirates,
Egypt and other countries complained their airlines had been
unduly penalized by the decision to relegate laptops to the
cargo hold on some flights due to security concerns, three
sources familiar with the matter said.
But while ICAO aims to come up with global recommendations
to counter the risk from hidden explosives in laptops, the
agency cannot override or prevent national measures such as the
U.S. and UK bans, said one of the aviation industry sources, who
spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks are private.
In March, the U.S. announced laptop restrictions on flights
originating from 10 airports in countries including the UAE,
Qatar and Turkey. Britain quickly followed suit with
restrictions on a slightly different set of routes.
An ICAO working paper seen by Reuters threw its weight
behind concerns that laptops are a greater security risk in the
passenger cabin than in the hold, because of the threat that
hidden explosives could be detonated manually.
"The threat to aircraft from concealed improvised explosive
devices has been the greatest security risk to commercial
aircraft for some years," it warned.
But ICAO has also asked its experts to weigh this against
the safety risk of storing a larger number of flammable
batteries unattended in a commercial aircraft's baggage
compartment.
European regulators have warned placing what could be
hundreds of devices in the hold on long-haul flights could
compromise safety by increasing the risk of fire from poorly
deactivated lithium-ion batteries.
Patrick Ky, the head of the European Aviation Safety Agency
told Reuters that it wants airlines to be careful about how they
store laptops by avoiding placing them in a single container,
for example.
"Should we go further? I don't think so for the time being.
But in case we have a fire risk that we think is high, then of
course we would take the necessary actions," Ky added.
ICAO's aviation security panel is expected to make
recommendations by mid-June, an ICAO spokesman said.
ICAO, which is headquartered in Montreal, does not impose
binding rules, but wields clout through safety and security
standards that are usually followed by its 191-member countries.
ICAO has been asked "to identify a possible global approach
to mitigate the security risk associated with large portable
electronic devices," according to the paper.
Some countries, such as Australia, are introducing new
security checks, but not bans, on flights from specific Middle
East countries to combat the risk of hidden bombs.
During an informal ICAO briefing in April, some countries
including the UAE complained that the ban risks creating "market
distortions," the three sources said.
The ban is seen as a problem for fast-growing Gulf airlines
serving business-class passengers, who want to work on their
laptops on flights out of key hubs like Dubai and Doha.
But aviation and security sources have largely dismissed
reports that the partial bans are a form of protectionism
against the Gulf carriers, saying they are based on concrete
security concerns.
UAE regulators could not be reached for comment.
