UPDATE 2-U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country

By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON May 28 The United States might ban
laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the
country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against
potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary
John Kelly said on Sunday.
In an interview on "Fox News Sunday," Kelly said the United
States planned to "raise the bar" on airline security, including
tightening screening of carry-on items.
"That's the thing that they are obsessed with, the
terrorists, the idea of knocking down an airplane in flight,
particularly if it's a U.S. carrier, particularly if it's full
of U.S. people."
In March, the government imposed restrictions on large
electronic devices in aircraft cabins on flights from 10
airports, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Turkey.
Kelly said the move would be part of a broader airline
security effort to combat what he called "a real sophisticated
threat." He said no decision had been made as to the timing of
any ban.
"We are still following the intelligence," he said, "and are
in the process of defining this, but we're going to raise the
bar generally speaking for aviation much higher than it is now."
Airlines are concerned that a broad ban on laptops may erode
customer demand. But none wants an incident aboard one of its
airplanes.
"Whatever comes out, we'll have to comply with," Oscar
Munoz, chief executive officer of United Airlines, told
the company's annual meeting last week.
Airlines were blindsided in January when President Donald
Trump issued an executive order banning entry for 90 days to
citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and
Yemen, sending airlines scrambling to determine who could board
and who could not. The order was later blocked in the courts.
In the case of laptops, the administration is keeping the
industry in the loop. Delta Air Lines said in a
statement it "continues to be in close contact with the U.S.
Department of Homeland Security," while Munoz applauded the
administration for giving the company a "heads up."
"We've had constant updates on the subject," he said. "We
know more than most. And again, if there's a credible threat out
there, we need to make sure we take the appropriate measures."
MORE SCRUTINY OF CARRY-ONS
Among the enhanced security measures will likely be tighter
screening of carry-on items to allow Transport Security
Administration agents to discern problematic items in tightly
stuffed bags.
Kelly said that in order to avoid paying fees for checking
bags, people were stuffing them to the point where it was
difficult to see through the clutter.
"The more stuff is in there, the less the TSA professionals
that are looking at what's in those bags through the monitors
can tell what's in them."
The TSA has begun testing certain new procedures at a
limited number of airports, requiring people to remove
additional items from carry-on bags for separate screenings.
Asked whether the government would expand such measures
nationwide, Kelly said: "We might, and likely will."
