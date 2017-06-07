U.S. might expand laptop ban to 71 airports -Homeland Security

| WASHINGTON, June 7
expand a ban on larger electronics like laptops in airplane
cabins to flights originating from dozens of airports in Europe,
the Middle East and Africa, the head of Homeland Security said
on Wednesday, though an expansion could be avoided if countries
agree to improved security procedures.
The U.S. restrictions imposed in March currently cover about
350 flights a week originating from 10 airports, primarily in
the Middle East. Extending the ban to all European airports that
directly serve U.S. airports would affect nearly 400 flights a
day and cover 30 million travelers and pose major logistical
challenges, airlines and security officials say.
"We are looking right now at an additional 71 airports,"
Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly told a House of
Representatives panel. "We're also looking at ways that we think
we can mitigate the threat" without expanding the ban.
Kelly said his deputy will attend a conference in Malta next
week "to present what we think are the minimum increased
security standards ... and present those to people to say if you
meet these standards we will not ban large electronics."
The restrictions on laptops announced in March, including on
flights originating from airports in the United Arab Emirates,
Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, came amid fears that a concealed
bomb could be installed in electronic devices taken aboard
aircraft.
Britain quickly followed suit with restrictions on a
slightly different set of routes.
Kelly said many countries are working to not be added to the
ban list by improving screening to "detect this very
sophisticated device."
He called the danger real. "This is a very serious constant
threat to knock down an airplane," Kelly said.
Homeland Security spokesman David Lapan declined to
identify the 71 airports that are under consideration.
Any move to restrict carrying larger electronics to the
cargo hold of aircraft has potential safety implications related
to past problems with laptop batteries. Kelly said he is
reviewing those concerns.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao at a Senate
hearing on Wednesday said lithium ion batteries on airplanes can
be a problem.
"This is a difficult issue that the administration is
grappling with especially from a security point of view," Chao
said.
A laptop fire in a cabin can be detected quickly, versus a
device stored in a cargo hold. On May 30, a New York JetBlue
Airways Corp flight bound for San Francisco was
diverted to Michigan because of a lithium battery fire from a
passenger laptop in the airplane cabin.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)