U.S., Europe seek measures to avert expanded airline laptop ban

| WASHINGTON, June 13
WASHINGTON, June 13 The U.S. Department of
Homeland Security will meet European officials this week to
discuss new security measures that could prevent the U.S.
government expanding a ban on laptops beyond flights from ten
airports primarily in the Middle East.
David Lapan, a DHS spokesman, said in a briefing Tuesday
that he would not disclose specific security enhancements but
said they were "in the way of information sharing, passenger
information, detection types of steps."
Homeland Security chief John Kelly told a congressional
panel last week he was looking at an additional 71 airports in
Europe, Africa and the Middle East for a possible expansion of
the ban.
A European airline industry official told Reuters the United
States had suggested possible enhancements including explosive
trace detection screening, increased vetting of airports' staff
and additional detection dogs.
U.S. restrictions on laptops announced in March, including
on flights originating from airports in the United Arab
Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, came amid fears a
concealed bomb could be installed in electronic devices taken
aboard aircraft. Britain followed suit with restrictions.
Any expansion of the ban could impact U.S. carriers such as
United Airlines, Delta Air Lines Inc and
American Airlines Group.
Lapan said the United States would not present a definitive
list to Europeans to avoid a ban but rather options under
consideration. He added that it "remains to be seen" if enhanced
security measure could allow reversal of existing airports under
the ban.
DHS officials are attending the meeting in Malta "to present
what we think are the minimum increased security standards ...
and present those to people to say if you meet these standards
we will not ban large electronics," Kelly said.
Reuters and other media outlets reported in early May that
an expansion was likely, but more than a month later, the U.S.
government has offered no timetable for making a decision. Lapan
said no decision was expected this week.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington Additional
reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Chris Sanders and Andrew
Hay)