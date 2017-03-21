版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 19:17 BJT

Turkish Airlines confirms it is subject to U.S. airline electronics ban - statement

ANKARA, March 21 Turkish Airlines on Tuesday said it was one of the airlines subject to a U.S. ban on passengers carrying electronics larger than cell phones aboard flights bound for the United States.

"It has been decided by the relevant authorities that electronic devices larger than cell phones or smart phones should not be allowed inside the cabin," on U.S.-bound flights, Turkish Airlines said in a statement, adding that medical devices were exempt from this.

U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday that passengers on some U.S.-bound foreign airline flights will have to check electronic devices larger than a cell phone once U.S. authorities formalise a new ban in response to an unspecified terrorism threat. The new rule is expected to be announced Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security, the officials said. (Reporting by Akin Aytekin; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐