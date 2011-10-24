US Congress tackles EU emissions plan for airlines

* House bill would ban US airlines from participating
* Passage would send strong message to Europe
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 A proposed law shielding
U.S. airlines from a European effort to make carriers worldwide
pay for carbon emissions gained traction on Monday in the House
of Representatives and was likely headed for passage.
Lawmakers were poised to send a strong message to the
European Union on its unilateral action, which is opposed by
carriers globally and a number of countries, including China.
"We made it clear that the United States would pursue the
matter," House Transportation Committee Chairman John Mica told
reporters. "They were not very happy campers."
Mica discussed the matter with EU officials last week in
Montreal, and called the initiative "a taxing scheme" and a
violation of international law and treaties.
European officials had no comment on developments in
Congress.
There is bipartisan support for action in the
Republican-led House, but Democrats on environmental committees
embrace efforts to cut emissions and urged the bill's defeat.
Still, the measure is expected to pass even though the bar
for approval is high, at two-thirds majority support.
There is no companion legislation in the Senate, and it was
unclear if the Democratic-led chamber would embrace the House
action even if it were put up for a vote.
Combined with Obama administration opposition, House
approval of the measure alone would send a strong message to
Europe about U.S. sentiment.
The Obama administration has issued "strong legal and
policy" objections to inclusion of non-EU carriers in the plan,
and does not see the current legal process in Europe addressing
the matter satisfactorily.
Under the plan due to take effect in January, pending the
outcome of legal wrangling, airlines will have to buy permits
under the EU's emissions trading scheme to help offset
greenhouse gas pollution from commercial jetliners operating in
or to and from Europe.
The change would impact the largest U.S. carriers,
including United Airlines (UAL.N), Delta Air Lines (DAL.N),
American Airlines AMR.N, and US Airways LCC.N.
Airlines, which estimate the regulation would cost them
more than $3 billion through 2020, face stiff fines for
noncompliance.
American, which has a large presence at London's Heathrow
airport, has spearheaded the legal challenge of the new rule
now before the European Court of Justice.
But airlines ultimately expect the matter will rest with
international aviation officials at the United Nations.
Other countries have raised objections, including India and
China. Beijing has threatened to delay purchases of planes made
by Europe's Airbus EAD.PA -- a potential benefit for Airbus
rival, U.S.-based Boeing Co (BA.N).
