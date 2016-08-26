Four U.S. airlines fined for inaccurate information about bumping compensation

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Aug 26 The U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday fined Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines for providing inaccurate information to passengers about how much compensation they could potentially receive for being denied boarding against their will and for lost, damaged, or delayed baggage.
American Airlines was fined $45,000, Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines were fined $40,000 each, and United Airlines was fined $35,000, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.