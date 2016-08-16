U.S. senators quiz airlines on IT systems after Delta disruption

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Aug 16 Two U.S. senators on Tuesday sent letters to the CEOs of 13 major airlines asking questions about efforts to ensure that airline information technology systems are reliable in the wake of recent cancellations.
Senators Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey sent letters after Southwest Airlines Co and Delta Air Lines Inc experienced technology issues that resulted in thousands of flight cancellations across the country. They want details on "specific safeguards and backups" to prevent airline IT systems from failing. (Reporting by David Shepardson)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.