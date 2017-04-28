United Airlines chief executive will testify before Congress

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
WASHINGTON, April 28 The chief executive of United Airlines Inc will testify before a House panel on Tuesday in the aftermath of the forced removal of a passenger from a Chicago flight on April 9 that drew international condemnation.
The House Transportation Committee will hear from United chief executive Oscar Munoz, along with the airline's president, Scott Kirby, as well as officials from American Airlines Inc , Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines.
The hearing is aimed at determining "what can be done to improve the flying experience for American travelers," the committee said. A U.S. Senate panel plans a similar hearing on Thursday, but has not disclosed witnesses. (Reporting by David Shepardson)
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director