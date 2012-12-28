U.S. clears way for wider in-flight Internet deployment

* Goal is to cut red tape, speed approval time as much as 50
pct
* Ban on in-flight cell phone use would remain
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Dec 28 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission has cleared the way for wider adoption
of in-flight Internet services, aiming to cut by as much as 50
percent the time needed for regulatory approval.
Newly adopted rules should boost competition in this part of
the U.S. mobile telecommunications market and promote "the
widespread availability of Internet access to aircraft
passengers," the FCC said in a statement Friday.
Since 2001, the commission has cleared companies on an ad
hoc basis to market in-flight broadband services via a satellite
antenna fixed to an aircraft's exterior.
Under a newly adopted framework, the licensing procedures
will be simpler, the commission said.
Airlines will be able to test systems that meet the
commission's standards, establish that they do not interfere
with aircraft systems and then get approval of the Federal
Aviation Administration, the FCC statement said.
The FAA, a Labor Department arm responsible for operating
the nation's air traffic control system, said in response that
the FCC's effort to establish standards "will help to streamline
the process" for airlines to install Internet hookups on planes.
The goal is to speed the processing of applications by up to
50 percent, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said in a separate
statement.
The FCC drive to promote broadband aboard planes does not
change a ban on the in-flight use of cell phones, which is tied
to concerns about interference with ground stations.
Genachowski earlier this month urged the Federal Aviation
Administration to allow more electronics on aircraft.
The FAA announced in August that it was forming a
government-industry group to study aircraft operators' policies
to determine when portable electronic devices may be used safely
during flight.