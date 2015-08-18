U.S. airlines group expects busy Labor Day travel

Aug 18 Labor Day air travel in the United States
will be even busier this year than last.
U.S. airlines are expected to carry 14.2 million passengers
worldwide from Wednesday, Sept. 2, through Tuesday, Sept. 8, up
3 percent from a year earlier, Washington-based trade group
Airlines for America said on Tuesday.
The group has forecast that summer travel will reach an
all-time high on the wings of a strong U.S. economy.
Passenger traffic grew 3 percent in the first
half of 2015, although a 3-percent decline in fares during the
same period kept operating revenues flat for U.S. carriers,
Airlines for America said.
Yet a 34-percent decline in fuel costs, airlines' greatest
variable expense, has boosted their profit.
"Six years post-recession, airlines are finally realizing
profit margins that are on par with the S&P 500 average, a
barometer of U.S. corporate performance," the group's Chief
Economist John Heimlich said.
The 10 publicly traded U.S. airlines collectively had a
profit margin of 11.2 percent in the first half of 2015, up from
4.9 percent in the prior year, according to the group.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)