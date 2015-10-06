UPDATE 1-United Airlines says flight diverted because of ill crew member

(Adds airline statement)
WASHINGTON Oct 6 A United Airlines flight from
Houston to San Francisco was rerouted to Albuquerque, New
Mexico, on Tuesday when a crew member became ill, the airline
said.
United said in a statement that the crew member was unable
to continue on the flight and received assistance. CNN reported
that the crew member was the co-pilot, who was able to walk off
the plane.
After stopping in Albuquerque, the plane continued on to San
Francisco, United said. The incident came one day after an
American Airlines pilot died in the cockpit during a
flight.
United Airlines is part of United Continental Holdings Inc
.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey and Sandra
Maler)