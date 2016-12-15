U.S. finds no proof of price-gouging by airlines after 2015 Amtrak crash

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 The U.S. Transportation Department has found no wrongdoing by five top U.S. airlines and ended a probe into whether they unfairly manipulated fares after a deadly Amtrak crash in 2015 snarled transportation between New York and Washington.
While fares did increase on many routes after the train derailment, prices also decreased in some markets, the department said in a letter to the airlines, posted on its website on Wednesday. The review involved Delta Air Lines Inc , American Airlines Group Inc, United Continental Holdings Inc, Southwest Airlines Co and JetBlue Airways Corp. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.