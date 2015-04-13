UPDATE 1-Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing near Seattle after worker locked in cargo

(Adds details on worker)
SEATTLE, April 13 A Los Angeles-bound Alaska
Airlines flight made an emergency landing at a Seattle-area
airport on Monday afternoon after it took off with a worker
trapped in a cargo area under the cabin, where he had fallen
asleep, the U.S. carrier said.
The pilot of Alaska Airlines flight 448 reported hearing
banging from beneath the aircraft after takeoff from
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, south of Seattle, the
statement said.
When the aircraft returned after being in the air for 14
minutes, a ramp agent was found inside the pressurized and
temperature-controlled front cargo hold, the statement said.
After exiting, the Menzies Aviation employee told
authorities he had fallen asleep, Alaska Airlines said in a
statement.
"The ramp agent appeared OK, and was transported to the
hospital as a precaution," the airline said on its website. "We
are actively investigating the matter."
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Peter
Cooney)