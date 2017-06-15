American Airlines testing new airport screening device with U.S. govt

| WASHINGTON, June 15
WASHINGTON, June 15 American Airlines and the
U.S. Transportation Security Administration said on Thursday
they were testing a new high-definition airport screening device
that could allow passengers to keep liquids and laptops in
carry-on luggage during screening and potentially avoid new
restrictions on in-cabin electronics.
The new computer tomography or "CT" scanner is being tested
in a pilot project in single checkpoint lane at Phoenix
International Airport and could be a long-term solution to
avoiding additional security measures. Similar testing is
expected to begin in Boston later this month, officials said.
The CT scanner being tested by American Airlines Group Inc
and the TSA in Phoenix is built by L3 Technologies Inc
. Testing is also expected to take place with other CT
scanners this year built by Analogic Corp and
Integrated Defense & Security Solutions Corp.
The technology is similar to what is currently used to
inspect checked luggage at U.S. airports today, but traditional
X-ray machines are used to inspect carry-on luggage.
The CT screening equipment shoots hundreds of images with
an X-ray camera that spins around the conveyor belt to provide
officers with a three-dimensional picture of a carry-on bag and
uses algorithms to detect explosives, firearms and other
prohibited items.
The devices could speed up screening by eliminating the need
for repeat trips through the X-ray machine and most secondary
screening, the TSA said.
Flyers on domestic U.S. flights must currently remove
laptops and liquids from checked luggage during screening.
U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials opened a
two-day meeting on Thursday with European officials in Malta to
discuss new security measures that could prevent the U.S.
government from expanding a ban on laptops beyond flights from
10 airports primarily in the Middle East.
Homeland Security chief John Kelly told a congressional
panel last week he was looking at an additional 71 airports in
Europe, Africa and the Middle East for a possible expansion of
the ban, but said he was talking about ways it could be avoided.
A European airline industry official told Reuters this week
the United States had suggested possible enhancements including
explosive trace detection screening, increased vetting of
airports' staff and additional detection dogs.
U.S. restrictions on laptops announced in March, including
on flights originating from airports in the United Arab
Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, came amid fears a
concealed bomb could be installed in electronic devices taken
aboard aircraft. Britain followed suit with similar
restrictions.
