Southwest says plans radical changes for AirTran

By Matthew Bigg
ATLANTA, Aug 22 Low-fare carrier Southwest
Airlines Co (LUV.N) plans radical changes for AirTran, the
company it acquired in May, chief executive Gary Kelly said on
Monday.
The Dallas-based airline, the world's largest in the
low-cost sector, said it will also begin flights to and from
Atlanta on Feb. 12, 2012, with 15 daily departures and five
nonstop flights including one between Atlanta and Dallas' Love
Field.
"I think we are going to make some radical changes to the
AirTran flight schedule. We can improve the schedule. I think
we can improve the fares," Kelly told reporters after speaking
at a meeting of the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce.
"I think we can improve the profitability and so absolutely
you're going to see a different offering," he said.
Southwest celebrated its 40th anniversary in June. The
company this month announced a weaker-than-expected quarterly
profit.
Its purchase of AirTran Holdings for about $1 billion
enables Southwest to expand in key U.S. East Coast markets such
as New York, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, home to the world's
busiest airport.
"There's a lot of uncertainty just in the environment right
now with the economy, the outlook for business travel, fuel
prices. All of those will have some bearing on what we do in
the near term," he said.
"I am still very bullish about Southwest growth prospects
and we have a lot under construction to create growth
opportunities of the future," he said.
Business in August looked "very strong" and there was also
"somewhat better" year-on-year growth but beyond that it was
unclear whether the economy could sustain its level of
activity, he said.
