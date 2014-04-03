版本:
Spirit Airlines sees no short-term shortage of pilots

WASHINGTON, April 3 The chief executive of discount carrier Spirit Airlines said on Thursday he has no concerns about pilot availability in United States for next couple of years, but is worried about staffing in the longer term.

"We're actively hiring pilots now and we are currently not having a problem attracting qualified pilots," Spirit's Ben Baldanza told Reuters in an interview at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's aviation summit. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs)
