U.S. airlines expect busier travel this Thanksgiving

Nov 2 More travelers will fly on U.S. airlines around the Thanksgiving holiday this year than last, a trade group said on Wednesday.

U.S. carriers are expected to fly 27.3 million passengers worldwide from Friday, Nov. 18, through Tuesday, Nov. 29, up 2.5 percent from a year earlier, Washington-based Airlines for America said.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving will likely be the busiest, with an estimated 2.81 million travelers taking to the skies, the group said.

