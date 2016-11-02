U.S. airlines expect busier travel this Thanksgiving

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 More travelers will fly on U.S. airlines around the Thanksgiving holiday this year than last, a trade group said on Wednesday.
U.S. carriers are expected to fly 27.3 million passengers worldwide from Friday, Nov. 18, through Tuesday, Nov. 29, up 2.5 percent from a year earlier, Washington-based Airlines for America said.
The Sunday after Thanksgiving will likely be the busiest, with an estimated 2.81 million travelers taking to the skies, the group said.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.