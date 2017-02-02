UPDATE 2-U.S. airline CEOs ask to meet with Tillerson on Gulf carriers

(Adds Etihad CEO quotes, details)
NEW YORK Feb 2 The CEOs of the three largest
U.S. airlines have asked to meet with Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson to discuss allegations that Gulf states are unfairly
subsidizing state-owned carriers, driving down prices and
crowding out competition on key routes, accusations those
carriers deny.
The chief executives of American Airlines Group Inc,
United Continental Holdings Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc
asked for the meeting in a letter posted on the website
of the U.S. airlines-backed Partnership for Open & Fair Skies.
"We are writing to bring to your attention an issue of
utmost importance to the future of our industry: the massive
subsidization of three state-owned Gulf carriers - Qatar
Airways, Etihad Airways and Emirates - and the significant harm
this subsidized competition is causing to U.S. airlines and U.S.
jobs," the letter, sent on Wednesday, said.
"The Gulf carriers have received over $50 billion in
documented subsidies from their government owners since 2004,"
the airlines contend to Tillerson, who was sworn in as secretary
of state that same day.
Duties of the U.S. secretary of state, the nation's top
diplomat, include facilitating economic discourse between the
United States and other countries.
Officials under former President Barack Obama convened talks
on the topic but did not make the progress U.S. airlines
expected.
Under changes promised by President Donald Trump, who
campaigned heavily on fighting against countries taking
advantage of trade deals with the United States, the largest
U.S. carriers are hoping for a crackdown on foreign interference
in American markets.
Chief Executive James Hogan of Etihad Aviation Group, which
flies to six cities in the United States, on Wednesday said the
Gulf carriers will have to wait and see if Trump reopens the
Open Skies debate.
"We are not flying into any further points in the U.S.,"
Hogan told reporters in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. "We are very
comfortable with our American network."
"In regards to how that's addressed moving forward, we have
to wait and see," he said.
Open Skies agreements reduce restrictions on flying to and
from partner states.
Not all U.S. airlines are opposed to maintaining agreements
with these nations.
The air cargo unit of FedEx Corp (FDX.N), JetBlue Airways
Corp (JBLU.O), Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW.O) and
Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA.O) banded together to create U.S.
Airlines for Open Skies Coalition, which backs the
Gulf-carriers' cause.
(Reporting by Alana Wise in New York; Additional reporting by
Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco, Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi
and Victoria Bryan in Berlin; editing by Bernard Orr and Dan
Grebler)