United plane slips off Cleveland airport taxiway, no injuries

CLEVELAND Feb 22 A United Airlines
plane slid off the pavement at Cleveland's main airport early on
Friday shortly after landing, forcing passengers and crew to
exit by stairs, but no injuries were reported, airport and
airline officials said.
United flight 1639 from Fort Lauderdale was turning onto the
taxiway after landing at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
when it slipped off the paved area into the grass and snow, the
airline said.
The airplane was carrying 103 passengers and five crew
members and no injuries were reported, United said.
Airport spokeswoman Jacqueline Mayo said passengers from the
Boeing 737 had been taken to the airport terminal by bus, and
pavement conditions were good when the incident happened at
10:45 a.m. local time (1545 GMT).
"Crews were out all evening and morning," Mayo said. "We
don't know why it happened, but it is safe for planes to land
and taxi for take off."