1 天前
UPDATE 3-China-bound flight returns to Seattle after passenger assaults crew member
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月7日 / 凌晨5点15分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 3-China-bound flight returns to Seattle after passenger assaults crew member

3 分钟阅读

(Adds details on arrested suspect)

By Eric M. Johnson

SEATTLE, July 6 (Reuters) - A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Beijing returned to Seattle on Thursday after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant in the first-class cabin before being subdued by other travelers, a Seattle-Tacoma International Airport spokesman said.

The flight attendant and a passenger were sent to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after the Boeing 767-300 landed safely shortly after 7 p.m., airport spokesman Perry Cooper said.

A 23-year-old male passenger, from Florida, was arrested by Port of Seattle police on suspicion of assaulting a member of the flight crew and was transferred to federal detention, a Federal Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman said by e-mail.

Delta flight 129 departed Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at around 5:30 p.m., but headed back to Seattle roughly 45 minutes into the flight, Cooper said.

Cooper said the man assaulted a flight attendant in the first-class cabin, but said he had no further details about the incident.

The FBI, which was assisting local police with the investigation, interviewed passengers and had no information to suggest the incident was a threat to national security, said Ayn Dietrich, an agency spokeswoman.

The suspect was due to make to an initial appearance in federal court in Seattle on Friday afternoon, Dietrich said.

Cooper said multiple passengers intervened to help subdue the suspect during the in-flight disturbance. The pilot decided to turn back and call for police, fire, and medical personnel to meet the plane.

Lorie Dankers, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration, said there was no security breach at the airport, south of Seattle.

Delta spokeswoman Liz Savadelis said by e-mail that the passenger was restrained onboard and then removed from the flight by law enforcement without further incident after the plane landed in Seattle.

The flight was scheduled to re-depart for Beijing later in the evening, Savadelis said.

Media reports that the plane was escorted back to Seattle by military jets were inaccurate, she added.

The Federal Aviation Administration declined to comment. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Robert Birsel)

