UPDATE 1-Delta plane makes emergency landing in Seattle

(Adds Delta statement, details on the investigation)
SEATTLE, July 16 A Delta Air Lines Inc
plane flying from Alaska to Atlanta made an emergency landing at
Seattle's main airport early Thursday after what an airport
spokesman said was an engine fire.
There were no injuries and the Boeing 767 landed safely
after 2 a.m. at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in
Washington, airport spokesman Perry Cooper said. It took off
from Anchorage, Alaska, with 255 passengers and eight crew
members on board, Delta said in a statement.
Cooper said a fire in one of its two engines erupted
midflight but the pilots were able to extinguish the flames by
shutting down the engine. He added that the fire was out by the
time the plane landed.
Delta said its preliminary investigation showed the engine
experienced a power surge.
"While it's still early and technicians are continuing their
look at the engine, this was not an outright fire," said airline
spokesman Morgan Durrant.
Firefighters met the plane upon landing. There were no
injuries reported.
Durrant said the carrier gave customers snacks and blankets
while they waited for a replacement plane in Seattle.
"Though rare, jet engines are designed to handle (a power
surge) and it can result in an engine tailpipe flame as fuel and
oxygen are expunged from the surging engine," Durrant said.
"It's a safety design feature."
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Dastin Jeffrey in
New York; Editing by Doina Chiacu)