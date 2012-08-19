Second United flight makes emergency return to Newark

Aug 19 A United Airlines flight to Seattle returned safely to Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday after reporting smoke in the cockpit and cabin, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said.

It was the second United flight in two days to make an emergency return to Newark Liberty International Airport.

United 409 landed safely at Newark at 9:15 a.m. EDT on Sunday, FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said.

"Preliminary indications are a possible problem with the air conditioning system," she said.

On Saturday, a United Flight 96 returned safely to Newark after experiencing problems with its left engine. That flight landed about 8 p.m. on Saturday, about two hours after taking off for Berlin.

Both planes were twin-engine Boeing 757s.

United Airlines is a unit of United Continental Holdings Inc .