US tests plan to speed up airport security checks

By Manuel Rueda
MIAMI, Oct 4 Frequent flyers in the United
States who undergo prior government background checks are being
allowed through airport security screening faster under an
initiative being developed by the Transportation Security
Administration (TSA), the agency said on Tuesday.
The PreCheck program, whose goal is to speed up the
airport security process, is being tested in Miami, Dallas,
Detroit and Atlanta for the moment, but could be expanded to
other cities if successful, TSA officials said.
Fewer than 10,000 travelers are now participating in the
program, which allows selected frequent flyers boarding
American Airlines AMR.N and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) flights
to use express security lanes -- and avoid the hassle of having
to remove coats and shoes when they pass through detectors and
screening devices.
The participating passengers, who must be U.S. citizens,
have undergone prior background security checks.
"It's a faster process" said TSA's Federal Security
Director Mark Hatfield. "Your laptop can remain in your bag,
your see-through liquids bag can stay as well. You don't have
to do all the break down and separation," he said.
The PreCheck program reflects efforts by the TSA to address
passengers' frustration at, and criticism of, stringent airport
security checks. Other initiatives include a proposal to spare
small children from pat-downs.
TSA officials said that background checks would help focus
agency resources on high risk individuals, while making it
easier for low risk travelers to board their flights, because
sufficient data about them would already be on file.
Participants in the first phase of the PreCheck program,
were invited to join the program by Delta and American Airlines
after the companies had determined they were frequent travelers who fit a series of characteristics.
The criteria and information included travel history and
dates of birth, but TSA officials declined to spell out all of
the qualifying details for security reasons.
They said however that the scheme would extend to other
airlines and other cities if the logistics were successful and
if enough passengers agreed to go through background checks.
"When this program is fully up and running and populated we
could expect throughput at the PreCheck lane ... to exceed
throughput at other lanes," Hatfield said.
Travel industry representatives welcomed the initiative.
"We are encouraged to see (TSA) Administrator (John)
Pistole moving away from one-size-fits-all screening procedures
toward a risk-based approach" said Roger Dow, president and CEO
of the U.S. Travel Association.
At Miami airport, some passengers said they would be
willing to submit to prior background checks to be able to get
through airport security quicker.
"I think it will be awesome for anyone who travels
frequently," said Delys Llerandi, an airline employee who said
she takes domestic flights about once a week.
"As long as it's for the safety of the passengers I'm
willing to do whatever it takes" she said.
