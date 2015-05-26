UPDATE 1-Sinkhole closes runway at DFW airport

(Adds airport, FAA and American Airlines comments)
By Jeffrey Dastin and Suzannah Gonzales
May 26 A sinkhole has closed a runway at
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, which may delay flights
at one of the largest transit hubs in the United States.
The sinkhole was found in a safety area adjacent to one of
the airport's main runways, a spokesman wrote Tuesday on the
airport's Twitter page. The runway will stay closed until
repairs are completed, according to the post.
About 4 percent of departures from DFW, or 40 flights, were
delayed and another 13 canceled as of 10:05 a.m. local time,
according to data from flight tracking website FlightAware.com.
American Airlines Group Inc, which operates more
flights from the airport than any other airline, has seen "no
operational impact," according to spokesman David Magaña.
"Flight traffic and delay rates are at normal levels," he
said in a statement.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is using other
runways for takeoffs and landings, spokesman Lynn Lunsford said.
DFW has seven runways, including the one that is closed, all
of which can handle large jet traffic, Lunsford said.
(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales and Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by
Dan Grebler)