UPDATE 1-Some U.S. airport workers to strike Wednesday night -union

(Adds airline reaction, updates timeline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
NEW YORK Nov 18 Airport workers at seven of the
busiest U.S. hubs plan to strike on Wednesday night and Thursday
over what they say are bad wages and threats against unionizing.
Some 2,000 plane cleaners, baggage handlers and other
workers will strike at New York's Kennedy and LaGuardia
airports, as well as Newark Liberty, Chicago O'Hare, Boston,
Philadelphia and Fort Lauderdale, the Service Employees
International Union (SEIU) said.
The walkout comes just before air travel picks up for the
Thanksgiving holiday. U.S. airlines American, United
, Delta and JetBlue said they do not
expect the action to impact their operations.
The strikers work for companies that U.S. carriers contract
for some airport operations. That means pilots, flight
attendants and in-house baggage handlers are not taking part in
the action.
"We don't receive enough money to pay the rent," said Damaso
Mejia, a worker involved with the SEIU who cleans and checks
plane interiors for suspicious objects at New York Kennedy for
$10.10 an hour.
He said he will start working a second job next month and
will log 18-hour days to supplement his income.
The walkout has been in the works since the SEIU, which
seeks to unionize these workers, sponsored a convention in
Washington a month ago for airport workers to discuss their
concerns. The SEIU said some workers perceived threats against
organizing.
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer and several congressmen will
attend a news conference in Washington on Thursday to garner
support for $15 hourly wages, the union said. Rallies are to
take place at other U.S. airports.
On Tuesday the SEIU endorsed Democratic presidential
front-runner Hillary Clinton for the November 2016 election.
Clinton said last month in a letter to the SEIU,
seen by Reuters, that "airport jobs should be good jobs - and
together, we can make sure they are."
Plans by some New York airport workers to strike in July,
supported by the SEIU, were called off after a last-minute
agreement with their employer, Command Security Corp.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Sandra Maler and Tom
Brown)