Largest airport in southern Utah closed over "ground incident"

SALT LAKE CITY, July 17 The largest airport in southern Utah, The St. George Municipal Airport, was temporarily closed on Tuesday while authorities investigated a "ground incident" involving a SkyWest Airlines aircraft, an FBI spokeswoman said.

SkyWest said in a statement that incident occurred while the airport was closed overnight and that the plane involved was not in service. No further details have been provided.

"We are still gathering facts, but it is important to note there is no ongoing public safety issue, and the scene is under the control of law enforcement," FBI spokeswoman Deborah Bertram said.

SkyWest operates Delta Connection and United Express flights to Salt Lake City and Los Angeles from the airport, which is the largest in southern Utah. St. George has a population of 73,000.

SkyWest said it was cooperating with authorities and that flights were being diverted from St. George to an airport in Cedar City.

It was not clear on Tuesday how many flights were affected. The airport, which is owned by the city, opened in 2011.

Telephone messages left for airport manager Rich Stehmeier and city spokesman Marc Mortensen were not immediately returned.

FBI agents are investigating along with the St. George city police and the Transportation Security Administration, Bertram said in an email.